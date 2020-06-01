Barber National Institute hosts virtual art show

The Barber Center art show got underway today, but don’t expect the normal trip to the center to check out the hundreds of pieces of local art.

The art show has gone virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are still hundreds of pieces of art that will be available to view on line.

The donated work comes from friends of the Barber Center, area professionals, artists and some of the center’s clients.

Supporters say that you can still get a full experience even if you don’t get to see the work in person.

“You can look at it multiple times every time you look at it. You see something new and different. I have immersed in this and I’m still seeing pieces I haven’t seen before,” said Laura Schaaf from the Barber National Institute.

For the link to the art show and information on buying or bidding on the work click here.