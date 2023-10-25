Halloween is a time kids of all ages look forward to.

But the Barber National Institute is reminding people to keep the needs of children with disabilities in mind when celebrating the season.

A Barber National Institute representative told us Halloween can be a difficult and stressful time of the year for some. For parents, there are things you can do to help your child.

“Have an opportunity to practice. By practice I mean have your child put on his or her costume prior to Halloween night. See if it itches anywhere, see if they feel comfortable in it,” said Maureen Barber-Carey, executive vice president of the Barber National Institute. “I would suggest that you take a walk in the neighborhood that you’re going to be going in just before Halloween and have your child see that this is what you’re going to be doing on Halloween. It’s the whole concept of role-playing.”

Barber-Carey also advices to be aware of loud noises and sounds. And when a child looks anxious or overwhelmed, end trick-or-treating for the night.