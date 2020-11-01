Barber National Institute plays host to first ever “Trunk or Treat” event

Folks and staff from 35 residential group homes in Erie came together for a safe and socially distanced Halloween celebration.

The Barber National Institute held its first ever “Trunk or Treat” event. The event took place Friday and Saturday night.

Half of the participating homes decorated their vehicles and tossed out treats.

Adults and staff dressed up in costumes both nights and they also competed for awards.

“We chose to do this as a safe alternative to trick or treating. We normally have a Halloween dance and since we are not allowed to be together, we thought that this would be a good way for everybody to see each other.” said Katelyn Polumbo.

Polumbo says most of their clients have not been able to see friends since March.