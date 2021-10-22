Barber National Institute presents 2021 Employer of the Year Award to local company

The Barber National Institute presented a special award to a local company for opening the doors of employment for people with disabilities.

Onex, The employee-owned manufacturer, was awarded the 2021 Employer of the Year Award.

Since 2019, Onex has hired two people with disabilities through the supported employment program at the Barber National Institute.

James Minier of Erie is one of three people in the state to win the self advocate of the year awarded presented by the Pennsylvania Advocacy and Resources for Autism and Intellectual Disability.

“Just to see him learn and grow and work hard and be determined to fulfill his life goals. My favorite part about James is his infectious enthusiasm. So, when somebody is happy in their place of work, it makes other people happy too,” said Ashleigh Walters, President of Onex.

Miner was hired in February 2020 for janitorial duties but has since received a promotion and raise, joining his co-workers on the production floor.

