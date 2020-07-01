Barber National Institute speaks out about the bullying displayed on fireworks video

1  of  2
The Executive Vice President for the Barber National Institute spoke out about the bullying that was shown through the recent video gone viral.

The video shows a mentally challenged individual being used as a target for fireworks.

The Executive Vice President explained that one in every four children are bullied, but children who have a disability are bullied two to three times more.

The doctor went on to explain that this situation shows the need for someone to be able to speak up and take a stance.

“You need to speak up and say no that is wrong, that is not being kind, stop that. That’s what did not happen in that situation and when you think of the number of people who were there and saw it and let it go on, you have to shake your head in disgust because it is so appalling,” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, Executive Vice President of the Barber National Institute.

