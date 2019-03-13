‘Barley Juice’ performs at Penn State Behrend

The sounds of Ireland are coming to life for the lunchtime crowd at Penn State Behrend just days before the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday.

Today’s performers, ‘Barley Juice,’ are said to have a great mix of traditional Irish music and modern rock beats; they prefer to call themselves a ‘Pan-Celtic Acoustic Rock Band’.

The founding members come from Philadelphia and say they want to give listeners a good time.

“We bring happiness we bring pleasure to people it’s a very hard time we’re living in right now, difficult and we try to sidestep that and give you a little pleasure for an hour or two.”

The group has six studio albums and a double CD collection and came to Penn State Behrend to perform as part of this year’s ‘Rhythms of Life’ series.