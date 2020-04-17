Barn near Corry destroyed by fire

Fire departments from three counties battled a blaze Thursday that destroyed a building near Corry.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. yesterday evening.

According to firefighters, a large garage in the 19000 of Route 89 was destroyed. Flames also spread to a nearby house, causing minor damage.

An excavator was brought to the scene to tear down what was left of the garage.

According to Erie County 911, nine departments from Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties responded to that call.

No one was injured.