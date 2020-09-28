Barnhart Gives raise funds for New Blossoms New Life Foundation

Barnhart Gives, the 501c3 entity of Barnhart Transportation, LLC, is donating $4,395.30 to the New Blossoms New Life Foundation.

The charity was chosen by Barnhart Transportation employees during a poll earlier this year.

The company raised the funds through raffles and donations from April through June of this year.

Several Barnhart employees have been recipients of New Blossoms New Life grants, which resulted in three new Barnhart babies.

This was a great way for Barnhart employees to give back to the community.

The check presentation is scheduled for Monday, September 28th at 1 p.m.

Two of the Barnhart employees, who are mothers to New Blossoms New Life babies, will present the charity with the check.