One non-profit hopes to help another continue its mission of helping parents going through a difficult time.

Representatives from Barnhart Gives presented a check to Grady’s Decision for more than $15,000.

Grady’s Decision is a non-profit that provides spiritual, emotional, and financial support to families that have babies in the hospital due to premature birth.

The co-founder of Grady’s Decision said it’s humble to receive such a big donation from an organization like Barhart.

“It takes a huge weight off of our shoulders. To go out and raise for us $150 or $250,000 is a lot of work. To know that companies are willing to support us and to be apart of this story and to help carry the loads is a huge win to ourselves and we couldn’t be more thankful to Barnhart,” said Ryan Smith, Co-Founder & President of Grady’s Decision.

Grady’s Decision has provided 1.9 million to families in Northwest Pennsylvania.