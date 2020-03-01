Barnhart Transportation and Lake Shore Logistics put on charity bowling tournament

Folks were throwing strikes today for a good cause. Over at Greengarden Lanes, there was a charity bowling tournament.

Organizers say the money raised will go to the American Heart Association and the Young Heart Heroes Foundation.

The tournament was put on by Barnhart Transportation and Lake Shore Logistics. Their goal was to reach $5,000.

“One of the things that we like to do is we like to pick causes that have to do with children. We have always tried to donate to children’s causes,” said Tim Barnhart of Barnhart Transportation.

The company plans to have a charity golf outing in July that will support Shriners Hospitals for Children.