Health care workers and first responders across the country are getting some help to stay energized, thanks to an Erie County trucking company.

Barnhart Transportation of North East and ShipSmith are partnering with the Gas Monkey foundation to provide Gas Monkey energy drinks.

Barnhart Transportation is donating trucks, fuel and drivers to get all 13 truckloads to the hardest hit areas of the country. The company currently has trucks en route to Dallas to begin the relief efforts.