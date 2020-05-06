Barnhart Transportation donates energy drinks to area first responders

One local company is looking to give back to those on the front line of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barnhart Transportation and ShipSmith partnered with Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey Foundation to provide Gas Monkey energy drinks to first responders in Erie. The transportation company delivered a truckload of the drinks this afternoon to four different departments.

“We want them all to stay healthy and we are glad we are able to donate and give back to them. Hopefully, it can help them do their jobs.” said Bryan Barnhart, President of Barnhart Transportation.

The energy drinks were delivered to:

Erie Police Department

The Erie Fire Department

McKean Fire Department for all West County First Responders

Lawrence Park Fire Department for all East County Fire Departments- 6:00pm

If any other fire department is interested in scheduling a pickup time, you can do so by calling Barnhart Transportation at 814-347-5254 ext. 157.