1  of  3
Breaking News
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 95 Erie County releases guidance from the governor on Yellow Phase reopening Department of Health: 51,845 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,106 deaths

Barnhart Transportation donates energy drinks to area first responders

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

One local company is looking to give back to those on the front line of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barnhart Transportation and ShipSmith partnered with Richard Rawlings and the Gas Monkey Foundation to provide Gas Monkey energy drinks to first responders in Erie. The transportation company delivered a truckload of the drinks this afternoon to four different departments.

“We want them all to stay healthy and we are glad we are able to donate and give back to them. Hopefully, it can help them do their jobs.” said Bryan Barnhart, President of Barnhart Transportation.

The energy drinks were delivered to:

  • Erie Police Department
  • The Erie Fire Department
  • McKean Fire Department for all West County First Responders
  • Lawrence Park Fire Department for all East County Fire Departments- 6:00pm

If any other fire department is interested in scheduling a pickup time, you can do so by calling Barnhart Transportation at 814-347-5254 ext. 157.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Events Calendar