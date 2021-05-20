Barnhart Transportation donates more than $11K to local children’s charity

One local trucking company is giving back to the community, donating more than $11,500 to a children’s charity.

Barnhart Transportation in North East is donating the money to the Transplant Hope Foundation, a charity that assists transplant patients, and those with other life-threatening illnesses. and their families with medical and travel expenses.

This donation is part of the company’s Barnhart Gives Program, which raises money for local charities.

Barnhart Transportation was able to raise these funds through a Sporting Clay Charity Shoot at Critter Path Sporting Clays.

More than 120 shooters participated in that event.

“Everything we try to do gives back to the children. Some of the struggles they go through is unimaginable for both the children and their parents, so I think when Eric and his team can go in and create one smile on a parents or child’s face, that makes all the work completely beneficial for all the time and effort,” said Jeff Hollenbeck, Director of Operations, Barnhart Transportation.

Founder of Transplant Hope Foundation Eric Danowski had multiple liver transplants as a child. He has dedicated his career to helping families struggling with similar health issues and raises money for their medical bills.