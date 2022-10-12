Construction crews are busy as PennWest Edinboro’s Baron-Forness Library is getting a $15 million facelift.

PennWest Edinboro’s Baron-Forness Library has dominated the campus skyline for over 40 years, and it’s getting its first major renovation. This is considered a “life-cycle renovation.”

“Which means that after so many years of a building being in operation, we really need to make some renovations to it to make it more useful and more assessable today,” said Amanda Brown Sissem, PennWest Edinboro campus administrator.

She said when the library opened in 1976, it was structured for students of that time.

“Not only is it now an old building with old systems that need updated but what our students need today and what they will need in the future, we really need to be able to accommodate,” Brown Sissem added.

The additions include space for 25 group study rooms, with screen-sharing technology. There are also upgrades to infrastructure components, such as HVAC systems, electrical, plumbing and fire suppression.

Brown Sissem said libraries nowadays are hubs for all kinds of resources and not just books.

“We are equipping this library to do the same for our students. It’s about accessing resources and being able to learn out of the classroom in other places on our campus,” said Brown Sissem.

Planning started more than 10 years ago, but construction started in summer of 2021. They hope to open by January 2024.

Since the library is closed for renovations, students still have a number of buildings on campus for students to study. Van Houten Dining Hall, for time being, is the main central hub with library staff.

The $15 million project is funded and administered by the Pennsylvania Department of General Services.