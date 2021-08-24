Barracks Tavern reopens in Girard after fire in 2018

GIRARD — Tuesday was the day the owners of a Girard area tavern have been waiting for for more than three years: the grand re-opening of The Barracks Tavern.

The business has been closed since Memorial Day 2018 when a fire in a refrigerator closed the tavern with smoke and water damage.

Delays with the insurance were followed by shutdowns due to the pandemic, making this reopening a long time coming.

“It’s all redecorated. It’s all new. It’s all clean,” said co-owner Michael Tingley. “But, it’s going to be the same great service, the same great food you came to expect before and we sure hope everybody makes it out as soon as possible.”

The tavern is called The Barracks because the building was once the headquarters for the Pennsylvania State Police in the western Erie County.

