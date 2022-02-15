Barry Global asks City of Erie to vacate right away area on Myrtle Street

One local company, Barry Global, is asking the City of Erie to vacate a right away area on Myrtle Street.

On February 15th, the city’s planning commission reviewed the proposal and recommended the city proceed with the plan.

Barry Global’s proposal is to vacate a 350 foot dead end section of Myrtle Street just north of 16th Street.

One representative from the City’s engineering department said that it’s a 60 foot right-of-way vacate request.

So far the planning commission is on board.

“It sounds good to the city because Barry Global is proposing a warehouse. So they have a lot of good plans up there and getting the right away vacated is a big step in making that all happen for the city,” said Jason Sayers, Assistant City Engineer, City of Erie.

Sayers said that the next steps are for the proposal to go to city council for final approval.