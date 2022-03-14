Even with Erie’s Saint Patrick’s Day parade postponed from March 12, local pub employees are expecting large numbers to come out and celebrate the Irish holiday for the second weekend in a row.

It’s no secret that the people of Erie love Saint Patrick’s Day and know how to celebrate it, but will bars be equipped to celebrate again from Thursday to Sunday?

Saint Patrick’s Day is only days away with the Erie parade taking place after the Irish holiday.

This gives everyone another chance to go out and enjoy drinks, music and food without being jam packed in a bar.

“For us, I think it is for the guests to be like we noticed on the weekend we had a certain like we had a lot of college kids in on Thursday. We’re gonna have another different group in on Friday and Saturday,” said Rachael Goddard, General Manager of Molly Brannigan’s Irish Pub.

Over on West 12th Street at Darcy’s Pub and Grub, green beer is in full supply along with fresh made Reuben sandwiches.

“We got everything. We actually had last week got all of our green bottles of Bud Light, and you know Miller Lights, and we’re getting the corned beef done. We got that the sauerkraut. We’re all ready to make up some good Reuben,” said Trinia Hayes, Bartender at Darcy’s Pub and Grub.

At Molly Brannigan’s, drink and menu specials will be returning for those celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day for the second week in a row.

“We have a brunch and live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We’ll start that at 8 p.m. with kegs and eggs, and we’ll have live music. The Guitar Rig will be here again, the DJ will be here again,” said Goddard.

In 2020 when the pandemic hit, Saint Patrick’s Day was canceled entirely. In 2021, restrictions were still in place.

In 2022, one bartender at Darcy’s hopes for a big celebration.

“I think it’ll be. Last year wasn’t too bad, but I think this year we’re gonna do really good. We’re really excited to celebrate the Irish,” said Hayes.

Come March 19, the parade is rescheduled for 2 p.m. to start along 10th and State streets.