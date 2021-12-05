Basement Transmissions hosts Tunes For Tots event with local bands taking the stage

Dozens of bands took the stage on December 4th to play some tunes and help out a worthy cause.

Basement Transmissions hosted its Tunes For Tots event for local bands.

Those in attendance could watch the show for ten dollars or a donation of a toy in order to hear Erie bands rock it out.

Officials said that it’s great to see the band community come together in this time of giving.

“We just took local performers from the Erie area and let them perform and they all donated their time to do it and it’s for a good cause,” said Jaydur Nell, Dread Metal Productions.

Toy donations will go directly to families that need them for this holiday season.

