BASF Erie Plant to cease operations by end of 2020

The BASF Plant off East Avenue announced it will be ceasing operations by the end of 2020.

According to a news release, the plant will be decommissioned and demolished in 2021. 75 Erie workers will eventually lose their jobs, beginning in December. The company says it will provide severance and out-placement services to its employees.

In a statement the company said:

“Despite significant investments to improve assets, long-term profitable operations are no longer possible in Erie. The decision to exit operations in Erie is based on longer-term business considerations and customer needs.”