1  of  2
Breaking News
Department of Health: 76,846 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 6,062 deaths Erie County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases as well as two additional deaths; total stands at 408 cases

BASF Erie Plant to cease operations by end of 2020

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The BASF Plant off East Avenue announced it will be ceasing operations by the end of 2020.

According to a news release, the plant will be decommissioned and demolished in 2021. 75 Erie workers will eventually lose their jobs, beginning in December. The company says it will provide severance and out-placement services to its employees.

In a statement the company said:

“Despite significant investments to improve assets, long-term profitable operations are no longer possible in Erie. The decision to exit operations in Erie is based on longer-term business considerations and customer needs.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar