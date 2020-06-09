BASF to close Erie facility in 2021

BASF announced today that it will close its manufacturing facility in Erie in 2021.

BASF produces process catalysts used primarily in the petrochemical industry.

According to BASF, most production operations will cease by the end of 2020. The facility will continue to fulfill confirmed customer requests through the first quarter of 2021 and final decommissioning and demolition work are anticipated through mid-2022.

“This is a difficult situation and we are grateful for the BASF Erie site team’s dedication over the years and during the transition,” said Travis Rollins, Site Manager for BASF’s Erie facility. “Our priorities continue to be the well-being of our employees and maintaining safe operations during the closure process.”

75 positions will be phased out starting with the ceasing of operations in December and continuing through the decommissioning process. BASF says they will provide severance and outplacement services to employees, including support for employment at other BASF facilities.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more.