Basketball players erupt into fight at McDowell tournament on Saturday

Millcreek Police have confirmed charges are pending in an attack on basketball players at McDowell.

A travel basketball tournament was taking place Saturday night. East Rochester came to Erie to play the Erie Elite. Rochester got beat, and afterward, the Rochester players went after some of the players on the local team.

The coaches ran in to break up the fight and parents became involved.

This incident is still under investigation.


