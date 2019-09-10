Battle between Erie Coke and DEP continues

The battle between Erie Coke and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) continues as the DEP asks the Environmental Hearing Board to certify some questions they have.

These questions stem from the Hearing Board’s decision to allow Erie Coke to continue operating.

While is appeals the DEP’s denial of its application to renew its Title V Operating Permit, the new motion would allow the DEP to ask the Commonwealth Court to review the issues they are inquiring about. The DEP isn’t asking the board to reconsider or change the previous decision.

Erie Coke will have ten days to issue a response. DEP will have 30 days to appeal after the board makes a decision on this motion.