Bay House Oyster Bar & Restaurant opens for business along Erie’s Bayfront

After several years of setbacks, people can finally enjoy a new restaurant right on the Bayfront. The doors to the Bay House Oyster Bar & Restaurant are now open.

The new restaurant is off of Sassafras Pier and located on the first floor of the Pier 6 Rooftop Bar and Restaurant. It was a very busy opening night.

From oysters, to steaks, to pasta, Bay House Oyster Bar & Restaurant owner John Melody says the main specialty is good food and good service. He is thrilled to see the crowd of people for opening night.

“It means that we are making progress, I suppose. I mean, it’s easy to kind of hang your hat on the whole COVID situation, but as some point, we have to go forward and we are investing in the future and in the future of our business and in the future of Erie,” said John Melody, Bay House Oyster Bar & Restaurant owner.

Joann Lanzillo was there with friends excited to try out the new restaurant for dinner. She says it means a lot for the Erie community.

“I think people are ready to get out and meet friends and enjoy dinner together and have a meal together. I know that we still want to be careful and be conscious of that. But, to have a place like this where people can come right on the Bayfront and enjoy each other’s company, I think is amazing,” said Joann Lanzillo, Erie Resident.

Lanzillo says it’s new, fresh and something different, a perfect recipe for success.

“I think that is what Erie is looking for and I think it’s going to be a draw for a lot of young people that are maybe thinking about whether they want to stay in Erie and whether it is the right place to be.” Lanzillo said.

Erie resident Chris Hitz was there with friends and agrees supporting local is a great thing.

“And what they have done with the rest of their restaurants has been amazing, so they seem to have the answer. I’m happy to support them,” said Chris Hitz, Erie resident.

This is now owner John Melody’s seventh Erie location. He describes his new restaurant as sort of an upscale casual atmosphere.

The winter hours for the new restaurant are Wednesday and Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The hours are from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.