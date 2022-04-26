The SONS of Lake Erie released brown trout and walleye into the Bay Tuesday morning.

The season began back in November when the hatchery on Chestnut Street got its first load of trout delivered.

One tank is filled with thousands of baby walleye that hatched last week. The other tank has the remaining brown trout that wasn’t released in March for trout season.

“This is just a little bit of adding to the resource. It is a question that everyone benefits from the fishing, and we’re just trying to help supply mother nature,” said Jack Bock, manager, Chestnut Street Hatchery.

The hatchery is funded through fundraisers and support from Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.