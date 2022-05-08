Erie County nurses are being celebrated by Bayada Home Health Care on May 9.

The celebration will begin at the BAYADA Pediatrics office on Peninsula Drive with a parking lot party.

During Monday’s celebrations, nurses will get tickets for various free opportunities throughout the week.

The director for BAYADA Pediatrics said that next week is a chance to celebrate all nurses in Erie County.

“We know how important it is to have nursing in the community. And one of the things we’ve seen over the past couple of years is a drastic shortage of nursing staff and we want to make sure that nurses, all nurses, feel appreciated because we want them to stay in the profession and we want them to stay in Erie County,” said Dan Continenza, Director of BAYADA Pediatrics.

The event is free for any nurse in Erie County and nurses can pre-register on Eventbrite, but it is not required.