BAYADA Home Health Care is celebrating nurses all week long beginning with a parking lot party on Monday.

All Erie County nurses are welcome to stop by the BAYADA Pediatrics to pick up a t-shirt and tickets for other free opportunities throughout the week.

Until 5 p.m. on Monday, the Cluck Truck will be parked at BAYADA serving food to the nurses.

Tuesday’s ticket is good for a free small coffee at Premium Coffee Company of Erie on West 38th Street.

“Everybody’s very happy and we’ve started a little early so a lot of our third shifters can come here in the morning, and everyone is in a good mood, nice weather, everyone’s happy,” said Brian King, Client Service Manager.

Nurses Week kicked off May 6th and will continue until Thursday May 12th.