Bayfront businesses are gearing up to welcome the expected crowds that Tall Ships Erie will bring this week.

Restaurant owners have made preparations in advance to ensure all of their bases are covered everyday of the event.

Here is more from Dobbins Landing on the preparations for the big day.

Restaurants are pulling out all of the stops for attendees of Tall Ships Erie and have made preparations in advance to ensure they have the most enjoyable experience this week.

As Tall Ships Erie begins this Thursday, restaurants such as Oliver’s Beer Garden are going the extra mile for their guests with VIP seating.

“People can buy a ticket and get on the other ships and have a lunch or dinner anytime they want in that area as long as they have a ticket for it,” said Nick Scott, President of Scott Enterprises.

The owner of Sloppy Duck Saloon calls this one of the busiest times of their summer season.

“Starting off tonight with the last Eight Great Tuesday that’s going to be an adventure and then rolling into tall ships,” said David Litz Jr., Owner and Operator of Sloppy Duck Saloon.

As businesses continue to be impacted by shortages from the supply chain, the co-owner of Pier 6 Rooftop Bar and Restaurant said that they feel more than ready to cater to people during the event.

“We’re not open all the days we’d like to be open, and there’s always going to be supply chain issues for the foreseeable future for sure, but no I think we’re more than capable of looking after it,” said John Melody, Co-Owner of Pier 6 Rooftop Bar and Restaurant.

The owner of the Sloppy Duck Saloon said that they have made preparations in advance to prevent shortages in stock. They also tackled the staffing issue.

“Yeah it was a challenge this week because a lot of schools go back the day before it starts. So we’ve recruited a lot of family and friends to hop on board and host this thing and what have you, but we’re ready,” said Litz.

Scott said that he is excited to show off the new additions to the Bayfront that will make the experience more enjoyable for all that attend.

“It’s something that’s unique to Erie and I think it helps put Erie on the map as a tourist attraction,” said Scott.

The restaurant owners said that they are excited for Tall Ships Erie to begin and welcome everyone to Erie’s Bayfront.