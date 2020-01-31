Bayfront Convention Center gearing up for 12th annual Erie Auto Show

The Bayfront Convention Center is gearing up for a weekend event that’s sure to cause a bit of early spring fever. It’s the 12th annual Erie Auto Show, which is packed full of cars, trucks and SUVs.

A group of 25 dealerships is on hand to help you look over, and get a feel for the new model year offerings. For the enthusiasts, there’s also a long live of muscle cars from multiple eras to rev up the fun. Also this year is the beach exhibit, which pairs up a car and boat from the 50s and 60s era, with models that are sure to make a splash.

Here is the schedule for this year’s Erie Auto Show.