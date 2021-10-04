Bayfront Convention Center holds Erie Homecoming for local business owners and investors

Local business owners and investors are gathering at the Bayfront Convention Center on October 4th and 5th for Erie Homecoming.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership’s annual event returned to the Bayfront Convention Center after being virtual in 2020.

The goal is to bring leaders together for presentations and networking opportunities.

Some of the panels covered topics including United Way community schools and Erie’s new American and minority business owners.

The president of the chamber said that homecoming demonstrates the amount of activity happening in Erie.

The event also offers an opportunity for people to invest their time, talent, and money into the area.

“Even though we had a global pandemic and a shutdown, economic development in Erie did not stop. There still was investment and is occurring, and we think there’s a bright future ahead,” said James Grunke, CEO of Erie Regional Chamber & Growth Partnership.

“All of us that are trying to build businesses and build the community, we go through a lot of the same things. So sharing stories and sharing ideas is super helpful. To feel like hey we’re not the only one going through this sort of thing and here are some solutions that might help you,” said Carl Nicolia, President of PSNergy.

Erie Homecoming events continue on October 5th starting at 9 a.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center.

