Bayfront Convention Center holds fifth annual Erie’s Best Coffee event

Calling all coffee lovers! The smell of fresh coffee filled the room at the Bayfront Convention Center on Sunday February 23rd. We went to go see what’s brewing.

This is the fifth annual year of the event held by the Saint Martin Center of Erie.

“It’s a fundraiser for St. Martin’s Center. It’s an opportunity for folks to come in and sample all kinds of local coffee. We have 12 vendors this year and all proceeds benefit the mission of St. Martins Center,” said David Gonzalez, Chiuef executive Officer of the St. Martin Center.

The mission of the St. Martin Center is to provide early learning, feed the hungry and provide housing assistance for families.

While fulfilling the mission, both local and national coffee shops were busy showcasing some of their new and special brews that make them stand out from the rest to be the best.

“If you are looking for that perfect cup of joe, there’s many different places you can go,” said David Gonzalez, Chief Executive Officer at St. Martin Center.

One place is Brick House Coffee, who released a new blend at the event.

“Right now we’re gonna launch here our cremford blend. It’s our new coffee we’re launching today. It’s butter, brown sugar and caramel flavor. We’re also doing our featured dark roast that we always have and our 100% decaf coffee that we always have too,” said Dylan Defranco, Manager of Brick House Coffee.

We also stopped at the Premium Coffee of Erie booth with special guest Elvis Presley who served their new breakfast with Elvis blend.

“Breakfast with Elvis is peanut butter, banana and cinnamon. It’s just a combination just a great taste,” said Nick Attalla, Vice President of Premium Coffee of Erie.

But no matter the place, coffee lovers were happy finding out about coffee shops in the area while getting their coffee fix with free samples.

“I like just seeing all of the different businesses that I might not have heard of so I know where I can go to get good local coffee,” said Maria Dennis, event attendee.

And the people of Erie voted for the coffee they liked most. Coffee in the park was named Erie’s Best Coffee.

