Bayfront Convention Center hosts dog competitions for the Erie Kennel Club

The Bayfront Convention Center was the place to be for dog lovers on January 29th.

The American Kennel Club will be in Erie for various dog competitions taking place over the weekend.

The Bayfront Convention Center will be dog central over the weekend with competitors from all over in pursuit of the highest awards and titles.

A landscape of dogs filled the Bayfront Convention Center on January 29th for the Erie Kennel Club Dog Competitions.

The organization reached a milestone with having the most dogs in the history of the Convention Center since the first show in 2009.

1,267 entries will compete and represent 156 breeds of all dogs while participating in the exciting events.

“We have confirmation, we have obedience, we have rally events, we have a puppy competition going on today that’s at three o’clock. Tomorrow we have a puppy competition at three thirty and that’s for four to under six month old puppies competition and everybody’s working hard to earn titles and awards on their dogs,” said Jeanne Stiner, Erie Kennel Club Show Chairperson.

Not only are those from Erie and surrounding cities working hard, competitors from other countries also have their eyes on the prize.

“We’re Canadian actually so we’re here for an American championship. That’s why he’s competing as an open dog instead of a champion. So we’re working towards that right now, but he’s won many things in Canada,” said Hailey Griffith, Competitor from Niagara-Ontario, Canada.

The competitions here on January 29th involve small and big dogs.

“We are in breed. We’re doing breed and we’re also doing obedience and rally. You have to practice especially obedience stuff. You really have to practice so they know what they’re doing,” said Donna Rollins, Competitor.

The training that the dogs partake in for competitions vary based on breed. One competitor notes that some dogs are easier to train than others.

For more information on joining the Erie Kennel Club to begin your dog competition journey, click here.