Bayfront Convention Center hosts Erie Sport and Travel Expo

Promoters say all they need is a little break from Old Man Winter to bring the crowds to this year’s Erie Sport and Travel Expo at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The show features all things outdoors, from boats to ATV’s, hunting gear, camping equipment and more. There are also demonstrations and classes to teach various outdoor skills. It’s a popular show so promoters believe the big crowds will show up when the weather breaks this weekend.

“We typically have about 8,000 people come through over the weekend, so we’re really excited about the weather breaking and getting everybody with cabin fever the time to come down.” said Mark Concilla.

The Erie Sport and Travel Expo runs until 8:00p.m. tonight, 10:00a.m.-8:00p.m. on Saturday and 10:00a.m. until 4:00p.m. on Sunday