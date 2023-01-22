The Bayfront Convention Center was host to a national dance competition drawing in athletes from near and far.

Champion Cheer Central organized over 70 different dance and cheer teams on Sunday, competing in the “Hard Rockin’ National Dance Championship.”

Teams came from as far as Virginia, West Virginia and as close as Ashtabula and even here in Erie all hoping to secure a bid for the World Championship in Orlando, Florida.

“These kids, there are so many different genre’s of dance here. There’s jazz, hip-hop, pom, lyrical, contemporary, so we see so many different styles of dance here. It’s amazing what these kids can do so it’s very exciting to see their performances today,” said Heather Petz, President of Champion Cheer Central.

Ages of competitors ranged from those in college to even as young as five years old.