The 40th anniversary of the Valley National Eight Ball League Pennsylvania State Championship took place at the Bayfront Convention Center.

During this event pool enthusiasts gathered to compete.

Those competing in the Pennsylvania State Pool Tournament are hoping to win the big title while enjoying the ability to play among their peers following the pandemic pause.

“We have 200 pool tables in here. We have 2,500 entries, and you would think with that many people it would really be jammed, although it kind of looks like it, but we’re very comfortable,” said Ed Borgia, Tournament Director.

Competitors in the tournament are participating in the divisional rounds as they focus on winning the championship title.

“This is the divisionalized tournament which is broken into four classifications, A, B, C, and D divisions where players compete against players of their own capabilities and abilities,” said Borgia.

Experts shared advice for anyone interested in picking up a cue stick for the first time.

“Well the first thing is you have to have the understanding of the game where it starts in the heart. Then when you go to the table, you want to have good pure mechanics, so you pick up some good fundamentals. I have 115 teaching segments online, they’re free of charge. Good mechanics is critical to learn and some systems,” said Tom Rossman, Recurring Pool Championship Competitor.

Those involved with the tournament are excited to be back after taking a year off. Attendance dropped 10% over the last two years.

“I think people being cooped up for a year has brought them all out and they want to get back to their normal life again,” said Borgia.

The pool tournament will continue on March 13. with the time play at 9 a.m.

The tournament will then conclude with the team finals.