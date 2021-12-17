Bayfront Convention Center hosts Slay the Bay tattoo convention

Some of the best tattoo artists from around the country are under one roof in Erie this weekend for the “Slay the Bay” tattoo convention.

Over 100 tattoo artists from across the country filled the Bayfront Convention Center for one reason, and that is to bring a wide variety of tattoo styles into one place.

Lexie Lopez runs Breaking Skin Tattoo in Bridgeport, Ohio. She says showing off her work and collaborating is always great.

“It’s good to have support in all different areas, being able to promote all around and to be able to travel and meet new people. We become so close to so many people,” said Lexie Lopez, Owner of Breaking Skin Tattoo.

Garrett Ybanez, the event coordinator agrees, saying that seeing new faces and skill sets is a winning combination.

“It’s huge to be able to experience it and experience things with people on the outside of your cities. You get to see how other people do things, you get to see how they interact with people and different styles of tattooing.” said Garrett Ybanez, Slay the Bay tattoo convention coordinator.

Ybanez says it’s also great for Erie as things slowly return to some sense of normalcy.

“It’s just big for the community and to Erie, due to the pandemic. Everything shut down and it gives everybody something to do, engage in contact with people, just social interacting and just nice entertainment for everybody.” Ybanez said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Conventions like this are also great for the tattoo community.

“Everybody was affected by the shutdown and I am super excited to see this many artists around in one event.” Ybanez said.

To learn more on Slay the Bay, click here.

There are even awards given to the artists in different categories. Slay The Bay continues through the weekend and ending on Sunday.