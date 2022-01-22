Bayfront Convention Center hosts Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championships

The Bayfront Convention Center hosted Champion Cheer Central on January 22nd for the Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championships.

We spoke with the organizers and athletes about these competitions that took place.

Cheerleaders filled the Bayfront Convention Center and were all competing for titles in order to advance to the world championship.

Sparkly bows and glitter stretched as far as the eyes could see in the Bayfront Convention Center for the Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championships.

The cheerleaders traveled from surrounding cities to come and leave it all on the mat.

“We have 130 cheer and dance teams here competing from all over for titles for all the different places. We have ages from anywhere from five-years-old all the way up through like 22-years-old competing on the floor today,” said Heather Petz, President of Champion Cheer Central.

Teams began their competition preparation in the summer of 2021.

Some of the practice involved stunts, tumbling, and jumps.

The teams compete all year round in hopes of landing a spot in the world championships in Disney World.

“We’re going to be giving world’s bids and those world’s bids sends those teams to the world championship against China, Japan, literally the world,” said Petz.

One of those athletes competing here shared advice for anyone interested in being part of Champion Cheer Central.

“I would say do it like there’s different levels so you don’t have to be the most skilled at everything. You just have to try your hardest and you’ll make it,” said Nevaeh Holt, Notorious Superstars.

Holt also advised stretching and working on flips.

The cheerleading fun continues on January 23rd with the Hard Rockin’ Dance Championships.