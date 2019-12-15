Bayfront Convention Center playing host to Barber Christmas Ball

Attendees at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night got the chance to do some festive dancing, all for a good cause.

Tonight was the 2019 Barber Christmas Ball. They were also able to donate to the Barber National Institute. The Barber Institute’s mission is to help children and adults with specific disabilities and their families the support needed to be part of the community.

“Each and every day, our employees are helping to make dreams come true for hundreds and thousands of children and adults throughout Pennsylvania.” said John Barber, President and CEO of Barber National Institute.

John Barber telling us this event is an acknowledgement that the work is indeed important to all of the families the institute supports.