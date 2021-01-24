Bayfront Convention Center plays host to Erie Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championships

It was a chance for dozens of cheer and dance teams to show off their skills Sunday afternoon.

The Erie Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championships were held at the Bayfront Convention Center on Sunday.

The event allowed over 70 teams from the state to compete in person, but out of state teams could take part virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say there were several efforts in place to maintain a safe and socially distanced event.

“Everyone’s been very compliant all day long and working with us to make sure we’re all keeping our distance, our masks are on at all times. We have a safe event for these kids to compete at.” said Heather Petz, President of Champion Cheer Central.

This is the 8th year of the event. Teams from New York, West Virginia and Ohio also took part virtually.