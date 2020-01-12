Bayfront Convention Center plays host to Erie Winter Blast cheer and dance championships

Nearly a thousand cheerleaders packed the Bayfront Convention Center for a day full of competition.

Champion Cheer Central hosted its annual winter blast cheer and dance championships.

The event attracted more than 100 teams from the tri-state area including Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Buffalo. Cheerleaders and dancers ranged from five years old to college-aged. The event looks to teach participants the importance of teamwork and sportsmanship.

“They learn to get up in front of a crowd. They are confident in what they portray while doings their routines help them all through life, so when they’re doing interviews when they’re older or when they’re in a position in a job, they know how to do that.” said Heather Petz, president of Champion Cheer Central.

The event also showcased a variety of dance styles and cheer stunts.