Bayfront Convention Center plays host to “From Our Hearts” senior luncheon

Local seniors got the chance to enjoy a special treat for Valentine’s Day.

Nearly 500 seniors attending this year’s sold out “From Our Hearts” senior luncheon at the Bayfront Convention Center.

This free event, which is hosted by the Independent Council on Aging, provided entertainment from local singers and a Valentine-themed basket raffle.

Kathie Soudan from the Independent Council on Aging, believes this event is important for seniors for a number of reasons.

“To keep them engaged and busy, the socialization is very important as well and just to promote an overall sense of well-being.” Soudan said.

The Independent Conucil on Aging will host the Senior Art Show, set to take place in the spring.