Bayfront Convention Center plays host to Hamot Health Foundation gala

It was a night to celebrate a successful year and look ahead to a great future at the Bayfront Convention Center tonight.

Tonight was the ninth annual Hamot Health Foundation gala. The event is a chance to come together and celebrate the achievements of last year while looking ahead to this year, including hiring new physicians and building a research institute on UPMC Hamot’s campus,

“It’s important tonight to celebrate our achievements. You look at the Hamot Health Foundation, Magee Women’s Institute, Penn State Behrend, Erie Community Foundation, we’re all here tonight to celebrate what’s next.” said Charles “Boo” Hagerty, President of the Hamot Health Foundation.

Over 500 people were expected to attend tonight’s gala.