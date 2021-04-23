Bayfront Glass reminds of the importance of glass recycling

Reduce, reuse and recycle are a basic tenet of Earth Day, and one glass recycler is reminding you about their efforts.

Bayfront Glass, LLC is the original glass recycling company in Erie County. People are encouraged to recycle clear, green and amber glass at their six drop-off locations.

The main facility is located on the 1300 block of East Ave.

Owner John Nowakowski says glass can be recycled endlessly, creating benefits for the environment and manufacturers.

“Glass is one of the most recyclable materials that has ever been made. Sadly, like most recycling around the U.S., 20 to 30 percent of what’s out in the world actually gets recycled. Compare that to rates in Europe where it’s upwards of 80 percent, so it’s very important,” said John Nowakowski, owner.

Bayfront Glass drop-off locations: