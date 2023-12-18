(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One downtown Erie restaurant is going on hiatus for new improvements coming in 2024.

The Bayfront Grille Restaurant at the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel is undergoing renovations starting in January of next year and will be shutting down its operations in the meantime, according to Daniel Pora, the hotel’s general manager.

A released statement says:

“The Bayfront Grille Restaurant at the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel will be closing on January 2, 2024, for a complete renovation and re-design of the concept. Details are still being worked out for the style of the menu and possible name changes. The restaurant will plan to be open back up to the public on April 1, 2024.”

Follow up with the latest updates on their Facebook page.