Bayfront hotel offering curling and heated outdoor igloo option this winter

One Bayfront hotel is offering outdoor options and winter activities.

The heated outdoor igloos return to the Sheraton Hotel on the Bayfront this winter.

Visitors can reserve an igloo for an outdoor dining experience. They are offering curling this year, which includes an igloo for participants to stay warm.

One Sheraton employee says they are excited to offer more activities for the community to enjoy.

“It’s exciting for us because, in the winter, a lot of people are inside and this gives them a little peace and quiet outside in their own little venue. They’re all different, unique experiences and that’s all we’re about is the experience.” said Thomas Buffalari, Food and Beverage Manager at the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel.

Employees say November was a busy month and they hope business will continue through the winter months with the igloos and curling.