After a few difficult years, one local non-profit is setting sail into the future and looking for new community members.

Saturday, the Bayfront Maritime Center opened up the building to invite people who are interested in being volunteers for their organization.

The center is hoping to grow their volunteer community.

The Bayfront Maritime Center was formed in 1998 and has been providing maritime education at the Bayfront for the last 20 years.

The waterfront manager explained that there are different ways to be a part of the organization such a helping out with events and boat maintenance.

“I think volunteers are the heart of any organization, especially a non-profit that serves the community. So by bringing them in we’ll be able to do a lot more than we could do without any volunteers,” said Chris Cusson, Waterfront Manager for the Bayfront Maritime Center.

For more information on the center, check out their website here, or contact Chris Cusson at Operations@BayfrontCenter.Org .