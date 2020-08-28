Bayfront Maritime Center to hold virtual cardboard boat regatta

The Bayfront Martime Center will still hold the annual boat regatta, but it will be a little different this year.

For the past nine years, people have built full size boats and they race on a course behind the center.

This year, because of the pandemic, people can build small models out of cardboard, and it will be virtual.

The Maritime Center built a small indoors course and will be a streaming the races at 11:00 a.m. on September 5th. Rich Eisenberg is helping to organize the race and says they did not want to cancel it, due to Erie’s rich maritime history.

“We had the fleet that really won the Revolutionary War, during the War of 1812, they kicked the British off the lower great lakes. It’s rich maritime history, boat building and fishing.” Eisenberg said.

Today was the last day to turn in your cardboard boat. So far, they have gotten about a dozen.