Bayfront Parkway improvement project subject of Erie City Council study session

Conversations continue about the proposed Bayfront Parkway improvement plan.

Erie City Council holding a study session tonight along with members of PennDOT.

A big topic of discussion being accessibility for pedestrians.

The proposed plan includes two pedestrian bridges which would run above the Bayfront Parkway.

Mayor Schember believes Thursday night’s session was a positive step in the right direction for the project.

“We need to make that Bayfront Parkway much safer to cross for pedestrians and bicyclists. That’s one of the problems with it now. We want it to be a true parkway with traffic going slow and pedestrians able to get across easily.” Mayor Schember said.

Mayor Schember adding PennDOT offered quarterly meetings with Erie City Council to keep everyone updated on the project.