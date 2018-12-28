Bayfront Parkway project available to be viewed digitally, comment form available

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that the public comment form for the proposed Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project in Erie County can now be completed online.

A digital version of the questionnaire can be found by going online to the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, and clicking on the link listed under the District Links heading.

Copies of the conceptual alternatives for the project, as well as a print-friendly version of the comment form, are also available on the site under the District Links heading. Information can also be obtained through the PennDOT’s Bayfront Parkway Project Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/BayfrontParkwayProject.

The Bayfront Central Corridor (Route 4034) consists of the intersections with Sassafras Street Extension, State Street, and Holland Street. Possible improvements are being considered to address pedestrian and bicyclists access along the roadway, as well as traffic congestion and connections between the waterfront and downtown Erie.

The online comment form is being administered by MS Consultants, Inc., a consultant for PennDOT, through the website www.BayfrontParkwayProject.com.