Bayfront Parkway Project information now available on PennDOT website

A set of PennDOT plans are coming to a computer near you.

PennDOT announced that all of the proposals discussed in a recent public hearing about improving the connections between the Bayfront Highway and the city are now online.

Among those options is a multi-lane roundabout that could be built at the foot of Holland Street.

Also included are plans to improve pedestrian and bicycle traffic between the city and the waterfront.

You can find more information about the Bayfront Parkway Project on PennDOT’s website.