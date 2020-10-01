Bayfront study session to take place Thursday evening

Erie City Council will hold a study session today to look at plans for improvements on the Bayfront Parkway.

The plan calls for a series of roundabouts to improve traffic flow and pedestrian accessibility between downtown and the Bayfront.

Some members of the community have spoken out against the proposed plan, with concerns about pedestrian safety.

We spoke with PennDOT’s district engineer who says their plan does, in fact, improve safety for all who use the Bayfront Parkway.

“The best improvements that we have planned is right at State Street where we have a grade separation. So, the east-west traffic on the Bayfront Parkway will go under that intersection where the railroad grade is now, separating that intersection, shortening the crosswalks in half and also taking about 80% of the traffic out of that intersection. So, that’s just one of the many ways that we’re going to improve that experience,” said Brian McNulty, district engineer, PennDOT.

The study session will be held via zoom tonight, Thursday, Oct. 1st at 5:30 p.m.